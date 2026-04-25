1 injured, 1 detained after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Friday night.

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The shooting was reported on N Upland Avenue after 9 p.m.

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A Dayton police sergeant on scene told News Center 7 that one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person has been detained for questioning, the sergeant added.

News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that brought authorities to the scene.

The caller told dispatchers that the shooting happened at their home and involved a neighbor’s brother.

“Who shot him?” the dispatcher asked.

“Um us. We live here. He ran up on us, on our property, our front of the house, like he came, like he came on us, on our front porch,” the caller replied.

News Center 7 crews saw about a dozen Dayton police cruisers on scene.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

We will continue to follow this story.

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