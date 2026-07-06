1 injured, 2 in custody after shooting following Fourth of July celebration in Ohio

WESTERVILLE — A person is seriously injured, and two men are in custody after a shooting following a Fourth of July celebration in Ohio on Saturday.

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The shooting happened after the fireworks at around 10:50 p.m. in Westerville, a city spokesperson told our news partner WBNS-TV.

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Medics transported a person to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers arrested two suspects. They have been identified as Elvis Oppong, 18, and Derrick Oppong, 19, the spokesperson said.

Both men are in the Delaware County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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