1 injured, 2 dogs saved in local house fire

WEST CARROLLTON — One person suffered injuries after a house fire in West Carrollton on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the 600 block of Maple Hill Drive around 5 p.m., according to West Carrollton Fire Chief Chris Barnett.

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When crews arrived on scene, an active fire was burning on the south side of the home and had spread into the attic.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two small dogs inside the home were also rescued.

The home suffered an estimated $110,000 in damage to the structure, according to Barnett.

The Miami Valley Fire District and Moraine Fire also assisted with the fire.

With the heat, firefighters who have to wear bunker gear can have the effects of the heat intensified. Crews have mandatory rest periods, and hydration is available to protect firefighters.

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