1 injured after accidental shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was injured after an accidental shooting in Harrison Township over the weekend.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting happened at around 3:24 p.m. on Sunday in the 60 block of West Nottingham Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Locker room incident involving 6 students under investigation at local middle school
- FBI still working to solve decades-old murder of Dayton police officer; Offering reward
- Coroner identifies man killed in deadly shooting earlier this year
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a person who had been shot in the leg.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting was accidental, and that the victim had shot themself.
They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, where they were treated and then released.
No arrests were made, according to the sheriff’s office.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group