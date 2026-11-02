1 injured after accidental shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person was injured after an accidental shooting in Harrison Township over the weekend.

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The shooting happened at around 3:24 p.m. on Sunday in the 60 block of West Nottingham Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a person who had been shot in the leg.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting was accidental, and that the victim had shot themself.

They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, where they were treated and then released.

No arrests were made, according to the sheriff’s office.

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