1 injured after crash involving 2 minivans at Darke County intersection

DARKE COUNTY — A woman was injured after a crash involving two minivans in Darke County on Thursday.

Deputies and medics responded to U.S. 36 East and Gettysburg Southern Road on a reported crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation showed that a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was going westbound on U.S. 36 East when a 29-year-old woman tried to turn onto Gettysburg Southern Road.

The Pacifica hit a 2005 Dodge Caravan that had stopped on Gettysburg Southern Road waiting to cross U.S. 36 east, the sheriff’s office said.

Both vehicles traveled across the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Medics transported the woman to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

