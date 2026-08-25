1 injured after kidnapping suspect flees from police in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — An attempted traffic stop involving a kidnapping suspect in Clark County leads to one person suffering injuries.

On Saturday night, just after midnight, a Clark County deputy noticed a kidnapping suspect near the intersection of John Street and Clifton Avenue, according to a spokesperson.

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The deputy received an alert through a law enforcement database on the suspect vehicle and the driver.

In an attempt to initiate a traffic stop, the officer turned his cruiser around to get behind the suspect.

The suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

Due to the nature of the suspect’s driving, the deputy continued to follow the suspect vehicle to investigate further.

The deputy, who was several blocks away, witnessed the suspect vehicle make several traffic violations before an abrupt collision.

According to the report, seven vehicles in total were involved in the collision.

One person was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect and several of the passengers fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is facing multiple charges for the traffic violations, leaving the scene of an accident, as well as the warrant for kidnapping.

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