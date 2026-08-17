1 injured after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was injured after reports of a shooting in Dayton on Monday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Linda Vista Avenue around 1:16 a.m. on reports that a man was shot, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that one person was being transported to a local hospital.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the shooting and the extent of the victim’s injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
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