1 injured after reported stabbing at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of West Riverview Avenue around 12:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher confirmed that one person was stabbed.
Additional information was not readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the stabbing and the condition of the victim.
We will continue to follow this story.
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