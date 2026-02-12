1 injured after rollover crash on busy ramp from I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS — A person was injured after a rollover crash on a busy ramp from Interstate 70.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Huber Heights Police and medics responded around 5:52 a.m. to a crash on the ramp from I-70 westbound to State Route 4.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Restaurant known for customizable bowls, salads opens Centerville location
- Chick-fil-A to temporarily close Miami County location due to expansion
- School district placed on brief lockdown after vehicle in lot damaged by ‘3-4 BBs’
ODOT cameras show that the right lane is blocked, and a vehicle ended up on its top.
Huber Heights dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics removed one person to a local hospital.
We are working to learn about their condition and what caused the crash.
News Center 7 will follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group