1 injured after rollover crash on busy ramp from I-70

HUBER HEIGHTS — A person was injured after a rollover crash on a busy ramp from Interstate 70.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Huber Heights Police and medics responded around 5:52 a.m. to a crash on the ramp from I-70 westbound to State Route 4.

TRENDING STORIES:

ODOT cameras show that the right lane is blocked, and a vehicle ended up on its top.

Huber Heights dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics removed one person to a local hospital.

We are working to learn about their condition and what caused the crash.

News Center 7 will follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group