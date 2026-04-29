1 injured after SUV crashes, flips on its top in Miami Township, report says

MIAMI TWP. — A person was injured after a crash involving a pair of SUVS in Miami Township on Tuesday.

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Officers and medics responded around 5:10 p.m. to Springboro Pike near Landing Way to a reported crash on April 28, according to a Miami Township Police crash report.

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An initial investigation showed that a 61-year-old man drove a 2016 Black Cadillac Escalade southbound on State Route 741 at Landing Way.

The report said that the SUV was being driven “in a reckless manner” and “at a high rate of speed.

Traffic had stopped at a red light, but the Escalade did not stop due to the reckless operation. The driver attempted to fit between two other vehicles, the report stated.

The Escalade hit a 2015 Red GMC Terrain, which stopped at the red light.

The Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo on social media that showed the Cadillac Escalade on its top.

The GMC Terrain driver, a 77-year-old woman, had suspected minor injuries. Medics did not take her to the hospital.

Officers cited the 61-year-old Escalade driver before he was released from the scene, the crash report said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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