1 injured after truck crashes off side of Englewood Dam

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A person was injured after a pickup truck went off the side of the Englewood Dam on Friday.
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The Butler Township Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters responded to a crash.
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Photos show that a white pickup truck went off the side of the road. A guardrail was also damaged.
Medics treated a passenger at the scene before transporting them to a local hospital, according to the Butler Township Fire Department.
The Vandalia Fire Department also responded to the crash.
The wreck remains under investigation.
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