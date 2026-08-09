1 injured after truck crashes off side of Englewood Dam

Photo contributed by Butler Township Fire Department (via Facebook)

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A person was injured after a pickup truck went off the side of the Englewood Dam on Friday.

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The Butler Township Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters responded to a crash.

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Photos show that a white pickup truck went off the side of the road. A guardrail was also damaged.

Medics treated a passenger at the scene before transporting them to a local hospital, according to the Butler Township Fire Department.

The Vandalia Fire Department also responded to the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Crash Englewood Dam Butler Twp Photo contributed by Butler Township Fire Department (via Facebook) (Butler Township Fire Department (via Facebook))

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