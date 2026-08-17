1 injured in Clark County motorcycle crash

CLARK COUNTY — One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Clark County on Monday.

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The crash was reported near U.S. 68 and U.S. 40 around 2:17 p.m.

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A dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash involved one vehicle.

One person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition was not made available immediately.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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