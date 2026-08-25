1 injured in crash involving semi, motorcycle in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi near Troy late Tuesday morning.
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The crash was reported near the intersection of Eldean and Lytle roads around 11:38 a.m., according to Miami County dispatchers.
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One person was transported from the scene to Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC).
A dispatcher confirmed CareFlight was called to respond to UVMC in connection with this crash.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
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