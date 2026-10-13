1 injured, damages estimated at $150K after house fire in Miamisburg

Crews responded to the 1600 block of Carolyn Drive around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a house fire. 911 calls reveal someone was inside the home during the fire.

MIAMISBURG — A person was injured after a house fire in Miamisburg on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire happened in the 1600 block of Carolyn Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, as previously reported.

A person was injured due to the fire, according to Miami Valley Fire District officials.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller said he saw a big house fire and that it seemed like it was coming from behind the house.

The caller described a black plume of smoke coming from the house.

“There are people inside the house; we’re trying to get them out,” the caller told the dispatcher.

Miami Valley Fire District officials told News Center 7 that estimated damages are over $150,000. This includes $100,000 in property damage and $50,000 in contents damage.

The home’s exterior sustained heavy damage. This includes the garage, roof, kitchen, and some living spaces.

A third 911 caller was a neighbor across the street. She said she could hear popping sounds and saw people standing on the porch of the home.

“I just heard somebody saying ‘get out,’” she said.

Fire officials also said they received reports that at least one dog was in or around the house. It was reportedly out of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire Carolyn Dr Miamisburg (News Center 7 Viewer)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group