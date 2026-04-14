1 injured in reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt in a reported shooting in Dayton on Tuesday morning.

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The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. near Bernard Court and Strasburg Drive.

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At least one person was transported from the scene to an area hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

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