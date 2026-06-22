1 killed after loose semi truck tire hits vehicle on I-70, police say

COLUMBUS — A person was killed after a loose semi truck tire hit a vehicle on Interstate 70 on Friday.

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The crash happened at around 4:10 p.m. on eastbound I-70 in Columbus, according to our news partner WBNS-TV.

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Police officials said that a white Freightliner semi was traveling west on I-70 when the left rear trailer tire broke free from the brake drum.

The tire reportedly bounced onto the eastbound lanes of I-70. It hit three passenger vehicles: a maroon Ford Taurus, a gray GMC Terrain, and a white Hyundai Tucson, WBNS said.

The Ford driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-70 was closed in both directions for several hours on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.

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