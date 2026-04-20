1 killed in Ohio plane crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY — One person was killed in a plane crash in southern Ohio last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported in Hamilton Township, Lawrence County, around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 1987 Mooney M20J crashed in a field near County Road 1A, west of US 52.

The pilot, David S. Wade, of Sailsbury, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group