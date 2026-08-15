1 man critically injured, 2 others hurt after rollover crash at Dayton intersection

FILE PHOTO: 1 man critically injured, 2 others hurt after rollover crash at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Two men and a 15-year-old boy were injured after a rollover crash in Dayton on Wednesday.

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Dayton officers responded around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 12 to a reported crash on Forest and W. Grand Avenues, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

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An initial investigation showed that a 39-year-old man drove a blue Chevrolet Malibu south on Forest Avenue and ran a red light. That is when a white Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 62-year-old man, hit the Malibu on the passenger side within the intersection.

The crash’s impact ejected the 39-year-old man from the Chevy Malibu while the Escalade rolled over on its side, and the vehicle’s roof hit a utility pole, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported the 39-year-old man to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

A 62-year-old man and 15-year-old boy in the Escalade were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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