$1 million bond set for man accused of killing 65-year-old man in Dayton

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dayton last month needs $1 million to get out of jail.

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Jayon McFadgion, 24, appeared in court this week for the first time since being indicted on murder, felonious assault, and weapons charges.

There, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, according to court records.

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McFadgion is accused of shooting and killing 65-year-old Ellis Lucas on Trenton Street on Aug. 26.

Court documents initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court state he was trying to help a woman when an angry ex-boyfriend, later identified as McFadgion, showed up in front of a home on Trenton Street, shooting Lucas in the doorway.

He was arrested the next day on Beechwood Avenue. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 16.

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