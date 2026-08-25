$1 million bond set for man accused of ramming cruiser, undercover vehicles at Kettering gas station

KETTERING — The man arrested after allegedly ramming undercover police vehicles with a stolen SUV is facing charges.
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Angelo Locurto was charged on Friday with several charges, including having weapons while under disability, assault, obstructing official business, and failure to comply.
His bond was set at $1 million.
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As previously reported, officers responded to the BP at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and S. Smithville Road before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Dayton Police Department had initially notified the Kettering Police Department about a stolen vehicle possibly in the area, according to Officer Cynthia James, Kettering Police’s Public Information Officer.
Officers performed a vehicle intercept on the SUV, at which time Locurto rammed a marked Kettering Police cruiser and two unmarked detective vehicles, according to the affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
Locurto was then removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. It was also learned that he had an active warrant for his arrest.
Court records show a female passenger was also removed from the SUV.
Locurto remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s currently scheduled to return to court later this week.
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