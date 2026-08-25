$1 million bond set for man accused of ramming cruiser, undercover vehicles at Kettering gas station

KETTERING — The man arrested after allegedly ramming undercover police vehicles with a stolen SUV is facing charges.

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Angelo Locurto was charged on Friday with several charges, including having weapons while under disability, assault, obstructing official business, and failure to comply.

Locurto III, Angelo John (07/13/2004) Locurto III, Angelo John (07/13/2004) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-010294 on 08/21/2026 at 12:05 PM. Fourth Degree Felony - Theft - Without Consent (Pending); Fourth Degree Felony - Receiving Stolen Property (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Fleeing Or Elude In Mtr Vehicl (Pending); Fourth Degree Felony - Fleeing Or Elude In Mtr Vehicl (Pending); Fourth Degree Felony - Improp Handling Firearm In Mv (Pending); Fourth Degree Misdemeanor - Drug Paraphernalia (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Having Weapons While Under Dis (Pending); Fifth Degree Felony - Obstructing Official Business (Pending); Fourth Degree Felony - Assault-Knowingly Harm Victim (Pending); Fifth Degree Felony - Obstructing Official Business (Pending); Fifth Degree Felony - Drug Possession (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

His bond was set at $1 million.

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As previously reported, officers responded to the BP at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and S. Smithville Road before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Dayton Police Department had initially notified the Kettering Police Department about a stolen vehicle possibly in the area, according to Officer Cynthia James, Kettering Police’s Public Information Officer.

Officers performed a vehicle intercept on the SUV, at which time Locurto rammed a marked Kettering Police cruiser and two unmarked detective vehicles, according to the affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Locurto was then removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. It was also learned that he had an active warrant for his arrest.

Court records show a female passenger was also removed from the SUV.

Locurto remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s currently scheduled to return to court later this week.

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