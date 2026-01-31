1 person, 1 dog found dead after fire in Dayton home

DAYTON — One person and one dog were found dead after a house fire on Thursday in Dayton.

News Center 7 previously reported that firefighters were called to the 100 block of South Delmar Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a fire alarm at the home.

When crews arrived on scene, they located a fire.

During the initial investigation, one person was found dead in the home, District Chief David Thomas said.

A dog, also determined to have died, was also located in the home, according to Dayton Fire Department Public Information Officer Chief Brad French.

Thomas said there were hoarding conditions in the home, which made fighting the fire more difficult.

No one else was hurt.

Thomas could not confirm if the person died from the fire or had died from other causes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Due to another incident in the area, mutual aid was provided by the Riverside, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and Beavercreek Township fire departments.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

