1 person dead, 3 college students injured after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person has died, and three college students are injured after a crash in Greene County on Sunday night.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Xenia Post and medics responded to the scene on U.S 42 near Hickman Road.

Troopers said two cars were involved, and one had pulled out in front of the other.

The person who died is not a college student, troopers confirmed.

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