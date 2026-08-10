1 person dead, 3 injured after two-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person has died, and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded to the intersection of Columbus Cincinnati Road and Selma Pike just after 7 p.m.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that a 2016 Ford Taurus, operated by 69-year-old Mitzie Gottfried of Cedarville, was traveling northbound on U.S. 42 when a 2026 Hyundai Tucson failed to stop at the stop sign on Selma Pike, striking the Taurus, according to a spokesperson from OSHP.

The Tucson, operated by 60-year-old Melodie Woods from Springfield, traveled off the left side of the roadway before coming to a stop.

Woods and her passenger, 67-year-old Jeff Neely from Springfield, were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Gottfried was transported to Kettering Health Greene Memorial with minor injuries.

Her passenger, 79-year-old Gary Gottfried, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Med Flight, where he died from his injuries.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by the South Charleston Police Department, Madison Township Fire and EMS, Cedarville Township Fire and EMS, Pitchin Fire and EMS, Jackson and Sons Towing & Recovery Services, and Wootens Towing & Recovery Services.

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