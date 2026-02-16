1 person dead, 9 people displaced after condo fire

CINCINNATI — A woman was found dead inside a condominium after a fire on Sunday morning in Cincinnati.

Firefighters received several 911 calls around 4:20 a.m. to a fire in the 5300 block of Scarletoak Drive at the Mt. Airy Oaks Community, according to our news partner WCPO.

The fire spread into a neighboring unit, causing significant damage, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Other units also experienced smoke and water damage.

While battling the fire, crews located a woman who had died from the fire inside the condo.

No one else was injured in the fire.

Nine people were displaced due to the fire, and are receiving support from the Cincinnati Police Department and the American Red Cross.

