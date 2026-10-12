1 person hospitalized after crash involving police cruiser at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a police cruiser over the weekend.

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The crash happened at around 7:44 p.m. on Saturday on N. Main Street between Hershey Street and the Interstate 75 interchange, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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A Butler Township Police cruiser was traveling west on the exit ramp from I-75 southbound to No. Main Street, according to Dayton police.

The cruiser was in emergency response with lights and sirens.

When approaching North Main Street, the cruiser began to brake before beginning to skid as it entered the intersection of N. Main on a red traffic signal.

The cruiser then struck a Nissan Sentra, which was traveling north on North Main Street.

An occupant in the cruiser was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the cruiser did not report any injuries.

The occupants in the Nissan Sentra were also uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

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