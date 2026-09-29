1 person hospitalized after fire at Honda facility

ANNA — One person was hospitalized after a reported fire at a Honda facility.

A fire broke out at the Honda Anna Engine Plant on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson.

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The plant’s internal fire response team was quickly able to contain the fire.

One person was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

At this time, there is no longer a risk to associates or plant operations.

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