1 person hospitalized after reportedly being pulled out from under vehicle by Good Samaritan

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after their car fell on top of them while working on it.
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Around noon on Sunday, Dayton police officers and medics were dispatched to the 420 block of Briarwood Ave on reports of someone trapped under a car, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The sergeant confirmed that a person was working on their vehicle when the jack failed, and the car fell on top of them.
A good Samaritan was able to pull the person out from under the car, according to the sergeant.
The person was taken to a local hospital by medics. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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