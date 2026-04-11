1 person hospitalized after stabbing at Ohio State University soccer field

COLUMBUS — One person was hospitalized, and another person was detained after a reported stabbing at The Ohio State University (OSU) soccer field on Friday night.
Two groups were involved in an altercation on the Ohio State Turf Fields around 7:45 p.m., according to our news partner, WBNS.
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One person was stabbed and taken to Wexner Medical Center, said a spokesperson with OSU.
The spokesperson said the people who were involved are not affiliated with the university.
There is no ongoing threat to the university, said the spokesperson.
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