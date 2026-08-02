1 person injured after motorcycle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash in Clark County early Sunday morning.

The call came out at 4:30 a.m. to Shrine and Miller Road, according to a Springfield Post Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said that one person was taken to the hospital.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the extent of the person’s injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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