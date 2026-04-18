1 person injured after officer-involved shooting, BCI investigating

MIDDLETOWN — One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Middletown on Friday night.

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News Center 7 previously reported that there was an active scene near Charles Street and Reinartz Boulevard, just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

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Middletown Police officers attempted to arrest 22-year-old Donald S. Madden near the intersection of Charles Street and Columbia Avenue, due to outstanding warrants, according to a social media post.

The warrants include Weapons Under Disability, Felony Aggravated Menacing, and felony resisting arrest.

These warrants were a result of an incident that had occurred a few days earlier when Madden allegedly pointed a gun at an officer, before fleeing on foot.

When officers tried to arrest Madden on the active warrants on Friday night, he fled the scene again, allegedly firing shots at police officers.

Officers returned fire, striking Madden.

First aid was given to Madden at the scene, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the incident.

A BCI unit arrived on scene shortly after midnight.

WCPO crews on scene reported seeing a heavy police presence, including the Middletown Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident is under investigation with the Ohio BCI.

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