1 person injured in early morning shooting

DAYTON — One person was injured in a shooting in Dayton on Saturday morning.

The call came out just after 1 a.m. to the 1800 block of Weaver Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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No additional information was readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim and what caused the shooting.

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