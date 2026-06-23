1 person killed in crash involving dump truck

COLUMBUS — One person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck on Monday.

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The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in the area of Winchester Pike and Refugee Road in southeast Columbus, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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According to the Columbus Division of Police, a GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Winchester Pike at the same time that a Kenworth dump truck was traveling northbound.

The dump truck attempted to turn westbound on Refugee Road when it collided with the GMC, according to police.

The driver of the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

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