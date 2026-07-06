1 person suffers injuries after crash in Miami County

The child has been transported to Harborview Medical Center.

CLARK COUNTY — One person was injured after a crash in Miami County early Monday morning.

The call came out just after midnight to the 5800 block of Jay Road in West Milton, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the extent of the person’s injuries.

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