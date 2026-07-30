1 seriously burned after house explosion in Northern Ohio, fire chief says

CANTON — A person was seriously burned after a house explosion in Northern Ohio early Thursday morning.

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Canton firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to Bonnot Place NE on a reported house explosion, Canton Fire Division Chief Steve Henderson told CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

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Fire officials confirmed that medics transported a person to the hospital with serious burns.

Firefighters are working to recover at least one person, Henderson told WOIO.

The explosion impacted at least one home as it was shifted off its foundation, according to fire officials.

Henderson said that a natural gas explosion may have sparked the explosion.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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