1 seriously hurt after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person was seriously hurt after a crash in Greene County Thursday evening.

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The crash was reported on South Charleston and Klontz roads just before 7 p.m.

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A car was traveling southbound when it veered off the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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