1 seriously injured after crash involving 2 semis on I-75 in Auglaize Co.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A man was seriously injured after a crash involving two semis on Interstate 75 in Auglaize County on Thursday.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Wapakoneta Post responded around 2:40 a.m. to a crash on northbound I-75 near U.S. 33, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The crash blocked the right lane, as previously reported.

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An initial investigation showed that a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination was traveling partially in between the right lane and the right shoulder on I-75. A 39-year-old man was attempting to merge onto I-75 from the shoulder.

A 2016 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination was also going north on I-75. It hit the 2015 Freightliner.

Both semis went off the road and partially blocked the right lane, the OSHP spokesperson said.

State troopers temporarily closed I-75 NB before reopening the left lane around 4:45 a.m. All lanes were reopened around 7:20 a.m.

Medics transported the driver of the 2016 Freightliner to an area hospital with serious injuries.

State troopers cited the driver of the 2015 Freightliner for driving in marked lanes, the spokesperson stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

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