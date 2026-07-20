1 seriously injured after rollover crash near Springfield shopping center, report says

SPRINGFIELD — A man was injured after a rollover crash near a Springfield shopping center on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Springfield Police and medics responded around 3:15 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash at the 1600 block of N Bechtle Ave near the Bechtle Crossing, according to a Springfield Police crash report.

TRENDING STORIES:

A crash report narrative states that a 2001 tan Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling northbound on N. Bechtle Avenue when the driver hit a 2021 white Ford Transit.

The van was going southbound on N. Bechtle Avenue when it tried to make a left turn.

The Ford Transit flipped onto its side and landed on a stopped 2013 red Honda CR-V, the crash report said.

Medics transported a 62-year-old man, the driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis, to an area hospital with serious injuries. The van’s driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Honda driver was not injured, the crash report stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]