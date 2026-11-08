1 seriously injured after SUV hits home, causing fire, OSHP says

UNION COUNTY — A person was seriously injured after an SUV hit a home and started a fire in Union County early Saturday.

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State troopers from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a crash on State Route 31 in Union County, according to OSHP.

OSHP was told of a single-vehicle crash that hit a home.

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An initial investigation showed that an 18-year-old woman, identified as Kiara Lowry, drove a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on SR-31 when she tried to avoid hitting a deer.

The SUV went off the road and hit a home in the 34000 block of State Route 31. Both the SUV and the home were on fire, OSHP stated.

Five people were in the home when the crash happened. They all got out safely.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. Both the home and SUV were destroyed, OSHP said.

Lowry was not injured.

A medical helicopter flew an SUV passenger to the hospital with serious injuries. Medics treated a resident at the scene with minor injuries.

State troopers cited the driver for failure to control.

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