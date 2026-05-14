1 shot, killed across the street from area middle school

HAMILTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Butler County on Thursday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

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The shooting was reported after 10 a.m. in the 700 block of Eaton Avenue.

It happened across the street from Wilson Middle School, which is in the Hamilton City Schools District.

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Upon arrival, officers learned that medics had already pronounced the victim dead, our media partner reported.

Information on a possible suspect or the victim’s identity was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Hamilton police at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

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