1 shot, killed in Steak ‘N Shake parking lot

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Steak ‘N Shake on Tuesday night, according to a media partner WCPO-9 TV.

The shooting happened at the restaurant on 4949 Ridge Avenue in Hamilton County before 6:30 p.m.

A spokesperson with Cincinnati police told WCPO-9 that crews found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene.

Fire and EMS crews confirmed that the person died on scene.

Authorities said one person was detained, but they’re working to learn their involvement in the shooting.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the shooting, WCPO-9 reported.

This incident remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

