1 taken by CareFlight after motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person has been transported to an area hospital by CareFlight after a motorcycle crash in German Township.

The call came in around 3:13 a.m. to the intersection of South Diamond Mill Road and Little Forest Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

No additional information was available at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group