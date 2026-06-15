1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton Monday afternoon.

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Dayton police were called to the 300 block of Mercer Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

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Police found a man who had been stabbed in the leg, according to a supervisor with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

He was taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn what led up to the stabbing and if anyone has been taken into custody.

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