1 woman, 2 juveniles suffer minor injuries after rollover crash at busy Darke Co intersection

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a rollover crash at a busy Darke County intersection on Sunday evening that left three people with injuries.

News Center 7 previously reported that the crash was reported around 6:10 p.m. at U.S. 127 near York Road, according to a Darke County dispatcher.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that a 2004 Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on U.S 127.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Martin Slaven from Celina, lost control on ice before traveling off the roadway and hitting a ditch, before rolling over, according to a spokesperson.

The passenger, identified as 38-year-old Krystal Shreves of Celina, was treated at the scene.

Two juveniles who were also in the vehicle were transported to Wayne Healthcare for minor injuries.

