10 cows die, 2 barns considered total loss after massive fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Ten livestock animals were killed, and two barns were completely destroyed after a massive fire in Trotwood on Saturday afternoon.

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Trotwood firefighters responded around 1:53 p.m. to the 9400 block of Little Richmond Road on a reported barn fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, crews found a barn with heavy fire and smoke showing, according to Trotwood Fire officials.

While crews worked to knock down the fire at the primary barn, additional crews worked to rescue as many animals that were in the barn.

Due to wind conditions, the fire extended to a second barn located next to the original barn.

Both barns sustained extensive fire damage and are considered a total loss.

Despite rescue efforts, a total of ten livestock animals perished in the fire, according to fire officials.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the fire.

Fire crews from Brookville, Phillipsburg, Farmersville, Lewisburg, West Alexandria, Jefferson Township, and New Lebanon Fire Departments responded as mutual aid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We will continue following this story.

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