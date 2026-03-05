10-month-old hospitalized with severe frostbite; mother charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A mother is facing charges after her child was hospitalized with severe frostbite.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jonisha Reddick, 19, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on a count of child endangerment.

TRENDING STORIES:

Reddick’s 10-month-old daughter was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital on Jan. 20 with severe injuries caused by frostbite.

She is due in court on March 6.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group