10-year-old injured in accidental shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting over the weekend.

Around 11:13 a.m. Sunday, Toledo Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Willamont Road, where they found a child suffering from a gunshot wound, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

The child was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital for treatment.

An officer on the scene told WTOL-11 that the victim was “stable,” but did not specify the extent of his injuries or his exact condition.

Investigators say a second 10-year-old inside the residence located a firearm, believed it was unloaded, and unintentionally discharged it, striking the victim, WTOL-11 reported.

Preliminary findings indicate the shooting was accidental, according to police.

Police secured the weapon at the scene and notified both families, WTOL-11 reported.

The shooting remains under investigation by Toledo Police Investigative Services.

