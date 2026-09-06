11-year-old boy dies after truck hits home, OSHP says

WAYNE COUNTY, OHIO — A boy was killed after a pickup truck crashed into a Northern Ohio home on Friday.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded at 11:50 p.m. to a reported crash in Wayne County, Ohio, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

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An initial investigation showed that a white 2007 Ford F-250 was going northwest on Madison Avenue in Wooster. It went off road and hit a home, according to OSHP.

Medics transported the truck driver, 18-year-old Karas Wedge, with minor injuries.

The boy, identified as 11-year-old Emmet Sauers, was inside at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.

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