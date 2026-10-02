11-year-old charged after creating a false gun threat at middle school

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CLERMONT COUNTY — Multiple threats have been reported at a middle school after a 12-year-old was charged with bringing a gun to school.

The West Clermont School District addressed multiple safety incidents involving West Clermont Middle School in a message sent to families, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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This threat comes days after a 12-year-old boy was charged with bringing a gun to the same school, according to a previous report.

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In the message, the school stated that an additional child was charged on Thursday after making a false report that a gun had been brought to school.

Around 8:35 a.m. on Thursday, an 11-year-old reported that a sixth-grade student told her class that she had seen a student with a gun in the hallway.

The claim was then reported to the school resource officer, prompting an investigation from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

The 11-year-old student was interviewed by deputies, during which she reportedly claimed that she lied, saying that she had “imagined this.”

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators determined that no weapon had been brought to the school.

This development comes after law enforcement responded to multiple online social media threats against the school, as well as the student who brought a gun to school earlier in the week.

The additional threats are listed as follows:

On Sept. 23, a report was made regarding an alleged social media post showing a student with a gun threatening to come to the school, according to the district.

On Sept. 24, more social media threats were made, but none were deemed credible. A student also reported that friends had heard other students had guns and took them inside a restroom; this was determined not to be credible.

On Sept. 25, a student reported seeing a gun in another student’s backpack. The backpack and weapon were taken into custody. The officer determined that this was an isolated event and that the student had not made any prior threats to use the weapon.

Sept. 26-27, more social media threats were investigated but deemed not credible.

The district said that it requested additional law enforcement officers at the middle school as a precaution. Mental health support was also available to students and staff.

The district said they also met with students to discuss the difference between “reporting a concern and spreading a rumor.”

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