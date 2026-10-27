11-year-old found dead, woman hospitalized after wellness check

FILE PHOTO: Pennsylvania State Police said Karoline Jordyn Heintz was found stabbed to death in her vehicle and her boyfriend and his mother are facing charges.

BLUE ASH — An 11-year-old was found dead, and a woman was transported to an area hospital after a wellness check.

The Blue Ash Police Department was dispatched to the 4700 block of Belleview Avenue for a wellness check on Friday, Oct. 23, around 7:30 p.m., according to our news partners, WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During the check, officers found an 11-year-old dead inside the home.

A woman was transported to the hospital.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has not determined the cause of death of the child.

Police did not say what injuries or condition the woman was in.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group