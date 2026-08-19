11-year-old found shot in Cincinnati neighborhood prompting SWAT response

CINCINNATI — An 11-year-old child was shot in a Cincinnati neighborhood Tuesday night.
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Our news partners at WCPO reported seeing a large police presence, including SWAT, in the East Prince Hill neighborhood.
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A Cincinnati Police sergeant confirmed that an 11-year-old was found with a gunshot wound.
While additional information regarding the child, their condition, or the investigation was not immediately made available, WCPO’s crew could hear SWAT officers ordering someone to come out of a home.
Investigators spent hours at the scene, clearing around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
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